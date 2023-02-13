Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Reaches $88.64 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $88.64 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00008384 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00424006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,086.76 or 0.28089573 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
