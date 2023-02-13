Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.60 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $71.60 million and $4.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.01452243 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006626 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.01657638 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

