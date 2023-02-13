Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.80 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.66 million and $5.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01346067 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006309 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034732 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.50 or 0.01644419 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.