Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Randstad Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 23,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22.
Randstad Company Profile
