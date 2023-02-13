Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in January

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Randstad Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 23,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

