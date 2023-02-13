Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.