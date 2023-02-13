Raymond James Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $3.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

HLLY stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

