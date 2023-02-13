Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 1.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Rayonier worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after buying an additional 728,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after buying an additional 557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,766,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,310,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $35.47 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

