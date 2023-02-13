Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Omnicom Group (OMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC):

2/9/2023 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Omnicom Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

2/6/2023 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Omnicom Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

