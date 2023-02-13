Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

2/6/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Etsy Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.