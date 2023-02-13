Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/21/2022 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/19/2022 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.60. 995,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
