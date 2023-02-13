Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

