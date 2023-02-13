Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Markel makes up 2.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,358.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,253.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

