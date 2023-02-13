Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $593.25 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

