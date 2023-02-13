Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Stories

