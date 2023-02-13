Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,172. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $57.10 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

