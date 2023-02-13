Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 91.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 167.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 77.1% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fastenal by 48.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 140,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

