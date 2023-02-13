Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $29,487,348 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $460.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

