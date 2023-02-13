Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.70 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

