Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 752,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

