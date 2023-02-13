Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 310,726 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity

CarMax Stock Performance

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

