Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Inogen worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inogen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $538.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

