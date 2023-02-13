Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 7,437 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.51 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.