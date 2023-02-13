Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.73) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.79) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.50 ($6.45).

Redrow Stock Performance

RDW stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 509.50 ($6.12). 279,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,874. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 878.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

