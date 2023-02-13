REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.1 %
RGNX opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.