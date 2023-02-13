REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.1 %

RGNX opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.