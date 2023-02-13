Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.75. 39,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,508. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

