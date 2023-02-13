Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $2.73 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $483.51. 41,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,192. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

