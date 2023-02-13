Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 313,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 628,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

