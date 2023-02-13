Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 330 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,437,000 after acquiring an additional 377,878 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,444,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $100.22 during trading on Monday. 173,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,562. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19.

