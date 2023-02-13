Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($30.11) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($36.56) to €36.00 ($38.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.