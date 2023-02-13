Request (REQ) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Request has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00044402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00218682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1057215 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,957,670.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.