Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 13th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACLX, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, BEEM, BSGM, BTX)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF). Panmure Gordon issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.