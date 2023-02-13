Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 13th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACLX, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, BEEM, BSGM, BTX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF). Panmure Gordon issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

