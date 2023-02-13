Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) recently:

2/8/2023 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $582.00 to $590.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $470.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $465.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDXX stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,969. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.35. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,403. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

