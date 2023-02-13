Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $150.00.

Bill.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.37. 1,279,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $257.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

