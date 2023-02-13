Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:
- 2/6/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $158.00.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2023 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $150.00.
Bill.com Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BILL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.37. 1,279,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $257.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.