Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Reunion Neuroscience to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect Reunion Neuroscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REUN stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Reunion Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22.

REUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, November 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

