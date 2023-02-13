Revain Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $50.62 million and approximately $240,015.87 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00425319 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,056.10 or 0.28173906 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
