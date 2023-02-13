Revain Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $50.62 million and approximately $240,015.87 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00425319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,056.10 or 0.28173906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.