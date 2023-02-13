Reviewing Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) and The Competition

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 15.38% -80.06% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2295 11973 13373 307 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 54.05%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 10.44 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $830.93 million $165.55 million 18.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 134.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

