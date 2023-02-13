Reviewing Gentera (CMPRF) & Its Peers

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gentera to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gentera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Gentera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Gentera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,240.63

Gentera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out -2,167.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Gentera competitors beat Gentera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gentera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

