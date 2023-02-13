Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 3.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 32,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 550,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

