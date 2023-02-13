Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.48. The company has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

