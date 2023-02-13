Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after buying an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,704,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,830,000 after buying an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

