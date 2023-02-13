Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

NYSE:CAT opened at $244.51 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

