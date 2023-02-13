Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $246.92 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.