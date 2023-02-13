Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,128,000 after buying an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.06 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

