RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Update

RIT Capital Partners plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Investec lowered RIT Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of RITPF stock remained flat at C$24.20 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.13. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$22.51 and a 12 month high of C$29.10.

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some �1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

