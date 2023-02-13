Robert W. Baird Trims Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price to $63.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

About Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trimble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 141,583 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trimble by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.