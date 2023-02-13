Rock Creek Group LP Buys 168 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

