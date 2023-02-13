Rock Creek Group LP Buys New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $60,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $113.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

