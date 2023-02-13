Rock Creek Group LP Buys New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $60,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $113.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
