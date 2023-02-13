Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 28,779 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

