Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

