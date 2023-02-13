Rock Creek Group LP Has $996,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

